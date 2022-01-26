Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 116-Unit Chestnut Square Apartments in Windsor, Colorado

Located in Windsor, Colo., Chestnut Square Apartments features 116 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

WINDSOR, COLO. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Chestnut Square Apartments, an apartment community located at 601 Chestnut St. in Windsor. 601 Chestnut LLC acquired the property from Jones Family Trust for an undisclosed price.

Situated on six acres, Chestnut Square Apartments features 116 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Originally constructed in 1972, the property most recently underwent a multi-million-dollar capital renovation in 2018.

The buyer plans to reposition the property through an extensive renovation program, including unit and building upgrades, improved amenities and updates throughout the campus.

Jared Goodman and Brian Mannlein of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.