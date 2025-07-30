Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 116,858 SF Office Building in Phoenix for $10M

PHOENIX — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Forty6Forty5, a Class A office building located at 4645 Cotton Center Blvd. in Phoenix. PRH XXXXV LLC, a Delaware limited liability company formed by a high-net-worth individual, acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $10 million.

Situated within Cotton Center Business Park, the two-story building offers 116,858 square feet of office space. The buyer intends to relocate Legacy Capital Services and Shield Legal into a portion of the building while benefiting from passive income generated by existing tenants occupying 23 percent of the space.

Chris Toci, Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets and Private Capital teams represented the seller. The sale of Forty5Forty5 is the last of a three-building portfolio within Cotton Center Business Park.