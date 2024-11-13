Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 119,085 SF Springfield Commons Shopping Center in Northern Virginia

SPRINGFIELD, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of Springfield Commons, a 119,085-square-foot shopping center located near the I-95/I-495 interchange in Springfield, approximately 15 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

Built in 1998, the property’s tenant roster includes Old Navy, PureGym and Staples. Virginia’s highest trafficked Home Depot shadow-anchors Springfield Commons, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

DLC, in partnership with Cohen & Steers, purchased the center from AEW Capital Management for an undisclosed price. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.