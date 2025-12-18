Thursday, December 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Publix anchors Polo Club Shops, a 134,832-square-foot shopping center in Boca Raton, Fla.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 134,832 SF Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Boca Raton, Florida

by John Nelson

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of Polo Club Shops, a 134,832-square-foot shopping center located in Boca Raton. The center is anchored by Publix, which completed a full demolition and reconstruction of its store in 2022, expanding the property by an additional 48,387 square feet.

Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitchell Halpern of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Atlanta-based Jamestown Properties, in the transaction. The buyer, Publix Super Markets, purchased the shopping center for an undisclosed price.

The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer is operating with a new 20-year lease. Other tenants at Polo Club Shops include Beignets & Brews, Brendy’s Ice Cream, Ernie’s Açai Bowls, First Watch, Peak Beauty Studio, Manhattan Joe’s Pizzeria, Pet Supermarket and Phenix Salon Suites.

You may also like

Crescent Communities, Fortius Capital Sell 449,069 SF Industrial...

United Group Begins Construction on 152-Unit Active Adult...

Newmark Arranges $51M Refinancing for Virgin Hotels Nashville

Highline Acquires Shopping Center in Conyers, Georgia for...

PHP Capital Partners Buys 115,000 SF Industrial Park...

McGrath Breaks Ground on 16,956 SF Retail Project...

GN Management Buys Multifamily Development Site in Jersey...

Newmark Brokers $84.5M Sale of Keurig Dr Pepper...

Step Up Housing Acquires Multifamily Community in San...