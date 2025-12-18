Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 134,832 SF Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Boca Raton, Florida

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of Polo Club Shops, a 134,832-square-foot shopping center located in Boca Raton. The center is anchored by Publix, which completed a full demolition and reconstruction of its store in 2022, expanding the property by an additional 48,387 square feet.

Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitchell Halpern of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Atlanta-based Jamestown Properties, in the transaction. The buyer, Publix Super Markets, purchased the shopping center for an undisclosed price.

The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer is operating with a new 20-year lease. Other tenants at Polo Club Shops include Beignets & Brews, Brendy’s Ice Cream, Ernie’s Açai Bowls, First Watch, Peak Beauty Studio, Manhattan Joe’s Pizzeria, Pet Supermarket and Phenix Salon Suites.