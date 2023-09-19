Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Princeton International Properties Corp. purchased 355 Alhambra from PGIM Real Estate for an undisclosed price.
Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 16-Story Office Tower in Coral Gables, Florida

by John Nelson

CORAL GABLES, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of 355 Alhambra, a 222,757-square-foot office tower located along Alhambra Circle in Coral Gables, a suburb of Miami. Princeton International Properties Corp. purchased the 16-story property from PGIM Real Estate for an undisclosed price. Mike Davis, Dominic Montazemi, Miguel Alcivar, Rick Brugge, Rick Colon, Ryan Holtzman, Brian Gale, Jordan Spitzberg, Chloe Strada and Ryan Jenkins of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 2001, 355 Alhambra comprises nine stories of offices, seven stories of structured parking and commercial space on the ground level.

