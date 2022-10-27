Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 188-Unit Bella Vista Seniors Housing Property in Mesa, Arizona

Located in Mesa, Ariz., Bella Vista offers 188 independent living and assisting living residences for seniors.

MESA, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Bella Vista, a 188-unit independent living and assisted living community in Mesa.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Rick Swartz, Jay Wagner, Aaron Rosenzweig, Sam Dylag and Jack Griffin represented the sellers, a joint venture between Wexford Real Estate Investors and Beztak Cos., in the transaction.

Bourne Financial Group, a private equity buyer based in Winter Park, Florida, acquired the asset and will self-manage this community with its in-house operator, Park Avenue Lifestyle. The price was not disclosed.

The property was originally constructed in 1978 and underwent significant renovations from 2013 to 2017.