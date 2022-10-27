Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 188-Unit Bella Vista Seniors Housing Property in Mesa, Arizona
MESA, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Bella Vista, a 188-unit independent living and assisted living community in Mesa.
Cushman & Wakefield’s Rick Swartz, Jay Wagner, Aaron Rosenzweig, Sam Dylag and Jack Griffin represented the sellers, a joint venture between Wexford Real Estate Investors and Beztak Cos., in the transaction.
Bourne Financial Group, a private equity buyer based in Winter Park, Florida, acquired the asset and will self-manage this community with its in-house operator, Park Avenue Lifestyle. The price was not disclosed.
The property was originally constructed in 1978 and underwent significant renovations from 2013 to 2017.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.