REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 188-Unit Bella Vista Seniors Housing Property in Mesa, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Bella-Vista-Mesa-AZ

Located in Mesa, Ariz., Bella Vista offers 188 independent living and assisting living residences for seniors.

MESA, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Bella Vista, a 188-unit independent living and assisted living community in Mesa.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Rick Swartz, Jay Wagner, Aaron Rosenzweig, Sam Dylag and Jack Griffin represented the sellers, a joint venture between Wexford Real Estate Investors and Beztak Cos., in the transaction.

Bourne Financial Group, a private equity buyer based in Winter Park, Florida, acquired the asset and will self-manage this community with its in-house operator, Park Avenue Lifestyle. The price was not disclosed.

The property was originally constructed in 1978 and underwent significant renovations from 2013 to 2017.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  