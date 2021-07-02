REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 200-Unit Apartment Community Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Heights-at-Converse

The Heights at Converse in metro San Antonio totals 200 units.

CONVERSE, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of The Heights at Converse, a 200-unit apartment community in Converse, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. Built in 2015, the property offers amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, cybercafé, dog park and a playground. John Carr and Ben Fuller of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Acme Development LLC, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, California-based Investors Management Group, which purchased the asset for an undisclosed price with plans to implement a value-add program. David Bleiweiss of Berkadia originated an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews