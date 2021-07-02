Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 200-Unit Apartment Community Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The Heights at Converse in metro San Antonio totals 200 units.

CONVERSE, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of The Heights at Converse, a 200-unit apartment community in Converse, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. Built in 2015, the property offers amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, cybercafé, dog park and a playground. John Carr and Ben Fuller of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Acme Development LLC, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, California-based Investors Management Group, which purchased the asset for an undisclosed price with plans to implement a value-add program. David Bleiweiss of Berkadia originated an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.