Monday, March 16, 2026
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A private investor purchased the fully leased shopping center in Noblesville from Rainier Cos.
AcquisitionsIndianaMidwestRetail

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 204,810 SF Stony Creek Marketplace Near Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

NOBLESVILLE, IND. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of Stony Creek Marketplace, a 204,810-square-foot regional shopping center in Noblesville, a northern suburb of Indianapolis. Anchor tenants include Best Buy, TJ Maxx and HomeGoods. Other retailers include Barnes & Noble, Five Below, PetSmart, Ross Dress for Less and Shoe Carnival. Built in 2003, the asset was fully leased at the time of sale. Evan Halkias, David Matheis and Bill French of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Rainier Cos. A private investor was the buyer.

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