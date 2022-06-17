REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 227,803 SF Creekside Plaza Office Park in San Leandro, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

The three-building Creekside Plaza Office Park features 227,803 square feet of office space.

SAN LEANDRO, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Creekside Plaza Office Park, a three-building office campus and development site in San Leandro. An institutional investor purchased the asset from a privately held real estate development company for an undisclosed price.

Built in phases between 2002 to 2010, Creekside Plaza Office Park features 227,803 square feet of Class A, multi-tenant office space. Owned by the original developers for the more than 20 years, this is the first time Creekside Plaza was marketed for sale.

Ryan Venezia, Barry Cohn, Seth Siegel, Steve Hermann, Rick Ryan, Kevin Flemming and David Englert of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

