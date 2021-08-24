Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 242,012 SF Office Portfolio in Pasadena, California

2 N Lake in Pasadena, Calif., features 242,012 square feet of office space spread across three buildings.

PASADENA, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a three-building office portfolio, known as 2 N Lake, in downtown Pasadena. A Los Angeles-based private investor acquired the asset from 2 North Lake JV LLC, a private family ownership located in Hong Kong and Los Angeles, for $80 million.

Totaling 242,012 square feet, the portfolio consists of an 11-story building, a three-story building, a single-story building and a six-story parking garage. The buildings were collectively 63 percent leased at the time of sale.

The buyer plans to implement a Class A repositioning of the property, including renovating the lobbies, activating the outdoor areas and implementing other interior and exterior upgrades.

Mike Condon Jr., Erica Finck, Bailey Dawson and Marc Renard of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while the buyer was unrepresented in the deal. Cushman & Wakefield’s Shaun Stiles, Steven Marcussen and Katie Cowan also partnered in the sale and were retained for future leasing of the property.