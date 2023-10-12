Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 257-Unit SODO Duluth Apartments in Metro Atlanta

DULUTH, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of SODO Duluth, a newly built, 257-unit apartment community located in downtown Duluth, a northeast suburb of Atlanta in Gwinnett County. The sellers, The Residential Group (TRG) and PointOne Holdings, delivered SODO Duluth earlier this year. The buyer, Weinstein Properties, purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

Robert Stickel, Alex Brown, Ashlyn Warren and Michael Kay of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers in the transaction. According to Apartments.com, SODO Duluth features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 616 to 1,470 square feet. Amenities include a sky lounge, saltwater swimming pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, EV charging stations, package lockers and a dog park.