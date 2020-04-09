Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 380-Unit Apartment Complex in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of The Reserve at Asheville, a 380-unit apartment complex in Asheville. The property offers studio to three-bedroom floor plans, as well as a business center, clubhouse, storage space, pool, fitness center, playground and a picnic area. The Reserve at Asheville is situated at 11 Asheville Springs Circle, seven miles west of downtown Asheville. The property has averaged 95 percent occupancy over the past two years. Watson Bryant, Marc Robinson and Jordan McCarley of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Greensboro, N.C.-based Carlisle Residential Properties, in the transaction. Greenville, S.C.-based Graycliff Capital Partners acquired the property.