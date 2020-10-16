REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 424-Unit Arizona Storage Center Near Phoenix

Located in Goodyear, Ariz., Arizona Storage Center features 424 self-storage units, including 175 RV/boat storage spaces.

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Arizona Storage Center, a self-storage facility located at 18211 W. McDowell Road in Goodyear. FRC Goodyear sold the property to a private investor for an undisclosed price.

The 54,976-square-foot property features 424 units, including 175 RV/boat storage spaces. The buyer plans to convert the RV/boat storage area into covered spaces. The property features 59 percent self-storage units and 41 percent RV/boat storage spaces.

Paul Boyle and Rick Danis of Cushman & Wakefield’s Self Storage Advisory Group in Phoenix represented the seller in the deal.

