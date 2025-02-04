Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 49,331 SF Virginia Village Shopping Center in Denver

DENVER — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Virginia Village Shopping Center, a neighborhood shopping center located at South Holly Street and East Florida Avenue in southeast Denver. A Denver-based private partnership acquired the property from Denver-based Virginia Village Associates LTD for an undisclosed price.

Originally built in 1957 and most recently renovated in 2020, Virginia Village Shopping Center offers 49,331 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 80 percent leased to 11 tenants. Offering 265 parking spaces, the asset is situated on nearly 5 acres at 1417-1495 S. Holly St. and 5595 E. Florida Ave.

Jon Hendrickson, Aaron Johnson and Mitch Veremeychik of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.