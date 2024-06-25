Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 506,723 SF Industrial Park in Totowa, New Jersey

TOTOWA, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of a 506,723-square-foot industrial park in the Northern New Jersey community of Totowa. Totowa Commerce Center consists of 12 industrial buildings, one office building and a 5.8-acre development site. Building features include clear heights of 21 to 23 feet, 92 loading positions and aggregate parking for more than 1,400 cars. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, Ryan Larkin and Seth Zuidema of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, New Jersey-based Heritage Capital Group, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Boston-based Longpoint Partners. The park was leased to more than 50 tenants at the time of sale.