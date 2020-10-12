Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 562,758 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Innovation Center at Lake Mary is located at 2452 Lake Emma Road, 18 miles north of downtown Orlando and three miles from Interstate 4.

LAKE MARY, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of Innovation Center at Lake Mary, a 562,758-square-foot industrial facility in Lake Mary. The property is located at 2452 Lake Emma Road, 18 miles north of downtown Orlando and three miles from Interstate 4. The asset features 28-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, 50 dock-high doors and a 50-slip trailer parking lot. Innovation Center was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including recycling center A1 Assets Inc., Alliance Building Material Supply, Orlando Wedding & Party Rentals and Dream Maker Spas. Mike Davis, Rick Brugge, Rick Colon, Dominic Montazemi, Zachary Eicholtz, Ryan Jenkins, David Perez and Jared Bonshire of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a partnership between IP Capital Partners and Blue Vista Capital Management, in the transaction. ATCAP Partners acquired the asset. Jason Hochman and Mike Ciadella of Cushman & Wakefield arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Terms of the loan and the sale were not disclosed.