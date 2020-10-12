REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 562,758 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Innovation Center at Lake Mary is located at 2452 Lake Emma Road, 18 miles north of downtown Orlando and three miles from Interstate 4.

LAKE MARY, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of Innovation Center at Lake Mary, a 562,758-square-foot industrial facility in Lake Mary. The property is located at 2452 Lake Emma Road, 18 miles north of downtown Orlando and three miles from Interstate 4. The asset features 28-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, 50 dock-high doors and a 50-slip trailer parking lot. Innovation Center was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including recycling center A1 Assets Inc., Alliance Building Material Supply, Orlando Wedding & Party Rentals and Dream Maker Spas. Mike Davis, Rick Brugge, Rick Colon, Dominic Montazemi, Zachary Eicholtz, Ryan Jenkins, David Perez and Jared Bonshire of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a partnership between IP Capital Partners and Blue Vista Capital Management, in the transaction. ATCAP Partners acquired the asset. Jason Hochman and Mike Ciadella of Cushman & Wakefield arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Terms of the loan and the sale were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  