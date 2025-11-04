Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 58,849 SF Industrial Property in East Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of Crossroads Logistics Park, a 58,849-square-foot industrial facility located at 5231 Crossroads Park Drive on Tampa’s east side. Delivered in 2025, the small-bay building is 67 percent leased, with roughly 26,946 square feet still available for lease. Crossroads Logistics Park features tilt-wall construction, 28-foor clear heights, spec office build-outs, 22 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, ESFR sprinklers and five trailer parking stalls.

Rick Brugge, Mike Davis, Rick Colon and Dominic Montazemi of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Arrow Capital, in the transaction. The buyer was Clarion Partners. The sales price was not disclosed.