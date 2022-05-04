Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 703-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio in Vancouver, Washington

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of three Class A seniors housing communities in the Portland, Oregon suburb of Vancouver.

The 703-unit portfolio spans the care continuum with offerings of active adult apartments, independent living, assisted living and memory care services.

The seller, Rood Investments, developed all three communities between 2001 and 2017 in well-amenitized urban areas.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Rick Swartz, Jay Wagner, Aaron Rosenzweig, Dan Baker and Jack Griffin represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer and price were not disclosed.