ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of Cooper Oaks Crossing, a 86,766-square-foot shopping center in Arlington. The center sits on an 11-acre site and was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Planet Fitness and Red White & Blue Thrift Store. Kris Von Hohn of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Houston-based Serac Capital Partners, in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as Ledbetter Holdings LLC.