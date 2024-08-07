Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Auburn-Park-167-Auburn-WA
Located in Auburn, Wash., Auburn Park 167 offers 385,986 square feet of industrial space spread across two buildings.
Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of Auburn Park 167 Industrial Property in Metro Seattle

by Amy Works

AUBURN, WASH. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Auburn Park 167, an industrial park at 3703 and 3941 I Street NW in Auburn, approximately 20 miles south of Seattle. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated on 17.6 acres, the 385,986-square-foot Auburn Park 167 features two industrial warehouses with a variety of bay sizes, 30-foot clear heights and grade/dock-high loading doors. Currently, Auburn Park 167 is 100 percent leased.

Bryce Aberg, Jeff Chiate, Jeffrey Cole and Matthew Leupold of Cushman & Wakefield’s national industrial investment advisory group represented the seller in the transaction.

