Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of Auburn Park 167 Industrial Property in Metro Seattle

AUBURN, WASH. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Auburn Park 167, an industrial park at 3703 and 3941 I Street NW in Auburn, approximately 20 miles south of Seattle. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated on 17.6 acres, the 385,986-square-foot Auburn Park 167 features two industrial warehouses with a variety of bay sizes, 30-foot clear heights and grade/dock-high loading doors. Currently, Auburn Park 167 is 100 percent leased.

Bryce Aberg, Jeff Chiate, Jeffrey Cole and Matthew Leupold of Cushman & Wakefield’s national industrial investment advisory group represented the seller in the transaction.