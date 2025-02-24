Monday, February 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Situated near the Georgia College campus, Arcadia on the River offers 510 student housing beds across 123 units.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaSoutheastStudent Housing

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of Cottage-Style Student Housing Community in Milledgeville, Georgia

by John Nelson

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of Arcadia on the River, a cottage-style student housing community located near the Georgia College campus in Milledgeville. Built in 2017 at 120 Pumping Station Road, the property offers 510 beds across 123 units. Shared amenities include a pool, tanning ledge, fitness center, yoga studio, sauna, volleyball court, shuttle service to campus, outdoor games and billiards, foosball and table tennis.

Travis Prince, Victoria Marks, Shawn Lubic, Taylor Bird and Nelson Abels of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Sanctuary Cos., in the disposition of the property to Time Equities Inc. Terms of the transaction were not released.

You may also like

Woodmont Co. Arranges Sale of 10,472 Property in...

Ethos Commercial Advisors Secures Acquisition Financing for Eastport...

CPP Acquires 60-Unit Sundance Apartments in Bakersfield, California

CBRE Arranges $42.7M Construction Loan for Jax Apartment...

Welcome Group Adds Four Tenants at Industrial Park...

Belk to Open Two New Outlet Stores in...

Matthews Brokers $7.6M Sale of Retail Strip Center...

JLL Brokers $57M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

IPA Negotiates $23.8M Sale of Albany Grocery Store...