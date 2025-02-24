Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of Cottage-Style Student Housing Community in Milledgeville, Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of Arcadia on the River, a cottage-style student housing community located near the Georgia College campus in Milledgeville. Built in 2017 at 120 Pumping Station Road, the property offers 510 beds across 123 units. Shared amenities include a pool, tanning ledge, fitness center, yoga studio, sauna, volleyball court, shuttle service to campus, outdoor games and billiards, foosball and table tennis.

Travis Prince, Victoria Marks, Shawn Lubic, Taylor Bird and Nelson Abels of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Sanctuary Cos., in the disposition of the property to Time Equities Inc. Terms of the transaction were not released.