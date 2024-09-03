Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of New 130,389 SF Warehouse in Hanover, Maryland

HANOVER, MD. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of a newly constructed warehouse located at 7314 Race Road in Hanover, roughly 30 miles northeast of Washington, D.C. The 130,389-square-foot facility was 67 percent leased at the time of sale to one credit tenant.

Jonathan Carpenter, Graham Savage, Dawes Milchling and James Check of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Sagard Real Estate purchased the warehouse for an undisclosed price.

Situated near Md. Route 100 and I-95, 7314 Race Road features 32-foot clear heights, 32 loading positions and 98 parking spaces.