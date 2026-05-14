Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Central Florida

LONGWOOD, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of the Shoppes of Sweetwater, a 64,253-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center located at 3857 Wekiva Springs Road in Longwood, roughly 15 miles north of Orlando.

Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitchell Halpern of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an entity doing business as Shoppes of Sweetwater Inc., in the transaction. Washington, D.C.-based Graphite Real Estate was the buyer. The sales price was not released.

Shoppes of Sweetwater, which was 94 percent leased at the time of sale, features a mix of tenants such as CVS, The Hummus Corner, Li’s Garden Chinese Restaurant, Aca-Pulquito Cocina Mexicana, Sassy Nails, State Farm Insurance, Duvall Dance Academy, Supercuts, Leslie’s Pool Supplies and Sweetwater Yoga & Fitness. The sale also included an outparcel leased to McDonald’s, as well as an undeveloped 0.6-acre parcel.

Graphite Real Estate has retained John Crossman of CrossMarc Services to handle leasing for the center. Crossman was the leasing agent responsible for bringing Publix to the center in 2002, according to Cushman & Wakefield.