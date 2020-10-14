REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of Six-Property Industrial Portfolio in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

MARIETTA, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of Kingston Court, a six-property industrial portfolio in Marietta. The facilities total 220,373 square feet and feature 18-foot clear heights and dock-high and drive-in doors in a combination of rear- and front-load configurations. The buildings were originally developed between 1978 and 1981. The portfolio is situated at 2171, 3002, 3061, 3062, 4012 and 4041 Kingston Court, a half-mile from Interstate 75 and 16 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. Stewart Calhoun and Casey Masters of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Clarion Partners, in the transaction. Dallas-based Stonelake Capital Partners purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price.

