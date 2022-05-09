Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Three Office Leases Totaling 128,000 SF in Irving
IRVING, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a trio of office leases totaling roughly 128,000 square feet at VariSpace Las Colinas, a 312,000-square-foot building in Irving. Aviation engineering firm CAE signed a lease for 16,000 square feet; Caris Life Sciences inked a deal for 37,000 square feet; and an undisclosed education organization committed to 75,000 square feet. Cushman & Wakefield’s Johnny Johnson and Chris Taylor represented the landlord, Vari, a provider of office furniture and other workplace solutions, in the lease negotiations. Jeff Eiting of CBRE represented CAE, and Greg Burns of ESRP represented Caris Life Sciences.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.