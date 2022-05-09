REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Three Office Leases Totaling 128,000 SF in Irving

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

Ryan-Cos.-Mueller-Austin

VariSpace Las Colinas totals 312,000 square feet.

IRVING, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a trio of office leases totaling roughly 128,000 square feet at VariSpace Las Colinas, a 312,000-square-foot building in Irving. Aviation engineering firm CAE signed a lease for 16,000 square feet; Caris Life Sciences inked a deal for 37,000 square feet; and an undisclosed education organization committed to 75,000 square feet. Cushman & Wakefield’s Johnny Johnson and Chris Taylor represented the landlord, Vari, a provider of office furniture and other workplace solutions, in the lease negotiations. Jeff Eiting of CBRE represented CAE, and Greg Burns of ESRP represented Caris Life Sciences.

