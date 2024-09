TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has brokered the sale of a retail space at 151 W. Orange Grove Road in Tucson. MH Holding Group LLC, dba Learn & Play Daycare Preschool, acquired the asset from Foothills Business Ventures for $1.2 million.

Rob Tomlinson of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller, while Cory Lamb and Robert Lamb of Long Realty Co. represented the buyer in the deal.