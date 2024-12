TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has negotiated the acquisition of a 6,313-square-foot office space at 3935 E. Fort Lowell in Tucson. Entities doing business as FTL 3935 LLC and Dalehurst LLC acquired the asset from Harlequin LLC for $2.4 million. Richard Kleiner and Alexis Corona of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer in the deal.