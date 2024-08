TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has arranged the sale of Rita Ranch Commercial Center, Lots 57, 58 and 59, totaling 15 acres of industrial land in Tucson.

Ron Zimmerman, Jesse Blum and Paul Hooker of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller, while Sam Rutledge of Commercial Properties represented the buyer in the transaction.