TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has arranged the sale of a 10,405-square-foot medical office building located at 2155 W. Orange Grove Road in Tucson. OGFP Building LLC sold the asset to The Kenneth M. Phrang & Cynthia L. Phrang Trust for $3.1 million. Richard Kleiner and Alexis Corona of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller, while Ryan Gonzales of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the deal.