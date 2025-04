TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has arranged the sale of a multi-property medical office portfolio in Tucson. A private investment group acquired the asset from an undisclosed investment REIT for $6.1 million. The 42,722-square-foot portfolio consists of multiple leased medical buildings at 4892 N. Stone Ave. and the Green Valley Medical Mall at 1055 N. La Canada Drive. Thomas Nieman and Bryce Horner of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller in the deal.