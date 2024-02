TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has arranged the sale of Wasko Modern Apartments, a multifamily property in Tucson. Wasko Modern LLC sold the asset to 2302 East Fort Lowell Owner LLC to $6.1 million.

Located at 2302 E. Fort Lowell Road, the 30,280-square-foot investment property features 38 apartments. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented both parties in the transaction.