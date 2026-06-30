Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Brokers Sale of 123,394 SF Industrial Building in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has brokered the sale of the 123,394-square-foot industrial building located at 3430 E. 36th St. in Tucson. The sales price was $8.6 million. A company doing business as Arto 3430 LLC acquired the property, which is known locally as the former Sam Levitz building, from a company operating under the name 36th & Palo Verde Investors LLC. Arto Brick, a manufacturer of handmade ceramic, porcelain and concrete tiles, pavers and brick veneers, will occupy the property in an effort to expand its California manufacturing operations into the Tucson market.

Stephen Cohen and Paul Hooker of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller in the transaction, while Rick Borane of Volk Co. represented the buyer in the deal.