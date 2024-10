TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has arranged the sale of Wildflower Apartments, a multifamily property in Tucson. An entity doing business as Wildflower Apts LLC acquired the asset from Aim Higher Properties LLC for $2.5 million.

Located at 2850 N. Alvernon Way, Wildflower features 28 apartments. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer and seller in the deal.