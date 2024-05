TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has arranged the acquisition of an industrial property at 3120 E. Medina Road in Tucson. Block “C” Properties LLC purchased the asset from GLRT Partners LLC for $3.8 million.

Horizon Spa & Pool Parts occupies the 24,920-square-foot space.

Stephen Cohen of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer, while Gary Emerson of GRE Partners represented the seller in the deal.