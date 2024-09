TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has arranged the sale of Sunnyslope Apartments, a 41-unit multifamily property at 150 E. Hardy Road in Tucson. Urbana @ Oro Valley LLC acquired the asset from Sunnyslope Apartments LLC for $5.6 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer and seller in the deal.