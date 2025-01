TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has brokered the sale of 44,000 square feet of industrial space at 1825 W. Price St. in Tucson. FRC Holdings of Tucson LLC purchased the property from WAA 1825 W. Price LLC for $3.6 million. Robert Glaser of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer in the deal.