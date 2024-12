TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has arranged the sale of a flex building located at 1455 W. River Road in Tucson. Escalante Concrete Construction Inc. acquired the asset from 1455 River Rd LLC for $3.8 million. The 20,000-square-foot building was originally built for ITT Technical Institute. Greg Furrier and Natalie Furrier of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller, while Max Fisher of BRD Realty represented the buyer in the deal.