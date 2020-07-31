Cushman & Wakefield Places $103.4M in Construction Financing for New Jersey Industrial Project

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $103.4 million construction loan for two new buildings at Logan North Industrial Park, a 3.2 million-square-foot development in Logan Township, located south of Philadelphia. Building E will span approximately 189,000 square feet and is preleased to cold storage operator Preferred Freezer Services. Building H is preleased to Target and is expected to house operations that will create about 1,300 new jobs. Provident Bank provided $34.4 million in construction financing for Building E, and Wells Fargo provided the $69 million loan for Building H. John Alascio, Sri Vankayala, Chuck Kohaut, T.J. Sullivan and Maya Steinberger of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the funds on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Advance Realty Investors and Greek Development.