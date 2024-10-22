Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Cushman & Wakefield Places $24M Acquisition Loan for Manhattan Office Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has placed a $24 million acquisition loan for The Plant, a 246,343-square-foot office building located at 321 W. 44th St. in Midtown Manhattan. The building was 56 percent leased at the time of the loan closing to tenants such as Broadway Dance Center, TagWall, AKA NYC Limited, Sony Records and Sunlight Studios. Chase Johnson and Caleb Riebe of Cushman & Wakefield originated the debt through an undisclosed life insurance company. The name of the borrower was also not disclosed.

