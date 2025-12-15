Cushman & Wakefield, Pyramid Arrange $31.8M Sale of Multifamily Assets in Cheektowaga, New York

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield and Pyramid Brokerage Co. have arranged the $31.8 million sale of U-Crest and Belvedere Manor, two multifamily assets totaling 340 units in Cheektowaga, located just outside of Buffalo. Pillar Real Estate Investors sold the properties to Chopp Holdings. Niko Nicolaou, Ryan Dowd, Peter Welch, J.P. Hohl and Alexandria Russo Ebers of Cushman & Wakefield, in collaboration with Pyramid’s Jonathan Weinstein and Robert Stewart, brokered the deal on behalf of both parties. John Alascio, Brad Domenico, Brian Anderson and Chuck Kohaut of Cushman & Wakefield arranged acquisition financing for the deal.