Monday, December 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Cushman & Wakefield, Pyramid Arrange $31.8M Sale of Multifamily Assets in Cheektowaga, New York

by Taylor Williams

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield and Pyramid Brokerage Co. have arranged the $31.8 million sale of U-Crest and Belvedere Manor, two multifamily assets totaling 340 units in Cheektowaga, located just outside of Buffalo. Pillar Real Estate Investors sold the properties to Chopp Holdings. Niko Nicolaou, Ryan Dowd, Peter Welch, J.P. Hohl and Alexandria Russo Ebers of Cushman & Wakefield, in collaboration with Pyramid’s Jonathan Weinstein and Robert Stewart, brokered the deal on behalf of both parties. John Alascio, Brad Domenico, Brian Anderson and Chuck Kohaut of Cushman & Wakefield arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of Two Office Buildings Totaling...

PPM America Provides $27.1M Bridge Loan for Northern...

Eli Lilly to Open 44,000 SF Life Sciences...

Investcor Plans 244-Unit Luxury Senior Living Project Near...

PLG Provides $25.6M C-PACE Financing for Seniors Housing...

Trinitas Ventures, Millstone to Deliver 320-Unit Multifamily Community...

Brinkman Real Estate Refinances 102-Unit Vistas at Villa...

SRS Real Estate Brokers $6.8M Sale of Panera...

W. P. Carey Completes Sale-Leaseback of 66,000 SF...