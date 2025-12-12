Cushman & Wakefield, Pyramid Arrange $36.7M Sale of Upstate New York Apartment Community

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield and Pyramid Brokerage Co. have arranged the $36.7 million sale of Country Glenn, a 336-unit apartment community in Grand Island, located just outside of Buffalo. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1974 and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 425 to 1,340 square feet. Berkley Properties sold Country Glenn to NBM Equities. Niko Nicolaou, Ryan Dowd, Peter Welch, J.P. Hohl and Alexandria Russo Ebers, in collaboration with Pyramid’s Jonathan Weinstein and Robert Stewart, brokered the deal on behalf of both parties. John Alascio, Brad Domenico, Brian Anderson and Chuck Kohaut of Cushman & Wakefield arranged acquisition financing for the transaction.