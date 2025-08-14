Thursday, August 14, 2025
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Cushman & Wakefield, Pyramid Arrange $82.4M Sale of Two Multifamily Properties in Upstate New York

by Taylor Williams

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield and Pyramid Brokerage Co. have co-arranged the $82.4 million sale of Foxrun Apartments and North Pointe Apartments, two multifamily properties in the upstate New York community of Clifton Park. Spanning 41 acres, Foxrun Apartments offers 468 units. Spanning 12 acres, North Pointe Apartments totals 198 units. Affiliates of The Solomon Organization sold the properties to Merion Realty Partners, which partnered with Eastham Capital on the deal. Niko Nicolaou, Ryan Dowd, Peter Welch, J.P. Hohl and Alexandria Russo Ebers of Cushman & Wakefield, alongside Jonathan Weinstein, Robert Stewart and Joseph Mahoney of Pyramid Brokerage Co. represented both parties in the transaction. Both properties were more than 90 percent occupied at the time of sale.

