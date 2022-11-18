Cushman & Wakefield Secures 1 MSF Industrial Lease in Locust Grove, Georgia

The undisclosed transport and logistics company will occupy most of Building 1 at Gardner Logistics Park, a three-phase industrial project in Locust Grove, Ga., roughly 40 miles southeast of Atlanta.

LOCUST GROVE, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a 1 million-square-foot lease for an undisclosed transport and logistics company at Gardner Logistics Park, a three-phase industrial project in Locust Grove, approximately 40 miles southeast of Atlanta. James Phillpott, Helen Cauthen, Lisa Pittman and Ray Stache of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Scannell Properties, for the lease deal. The tenant will occupy most of Building 1, which totals more than 1.4 million square feet and is scheduled for completion in late 2023. Building 1 is the final building to be constructed at the project, for which Cushman & Wakefield is overseeing all leasing efforts.