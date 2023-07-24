Monday, July 24, 2023
CTS Engines will move its headquarters to Building 2 at Osprey Logistics Park in Coral Springs, Fla., later this year.
Cushman & Wakefield Secures 216,317 SF Industrial Lease at Osprey Logistics Park in Coral Springs, Florida

by John Nelson

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a 216,317-square-foot lease at Osprey Logistics Park, a 427,515-square-foot industrial development currently underway in Coral Springs. Matthew McAllister and Christ Metzger of Cushman & Wakefield’s South Florida Industrial Team represented the landlord and developer, Foundry Commercial, in the leasing negotiations. Steve Wasserman and Erin Byers of Colliers represented the tenant, CTS Engines. CTS Engines will move its headquarters to Building 2 upon completion of the project, which is scheduled for late 2023. The building features 36-foot clear heights, 235-foot building depth, a 180-foot truck court, R-19 insulated roof deck, an ESFR sprinkler system and office space.

