Cushman & Wakefield Secures $22.5M Sale of Apartment Complex in Daphne, Alabama

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

Palladian at Daphne offers residents home-style living with attached garages, ground-floor entry and an average unit size of 1,800 square feet.

DAPHNE, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $22.5 million sale of Palladian at Daphne, a 120-unit apartment complex near Mobile Bay in Daphne. The community offers residents home-style living with attached garages, ground-floor entry and an average floor plan size of 1,800 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, conference room, outdoor TV lounge, 15-seat movie theater, swimming pool and a bark park with pet washing station. Craig Hey and Jimmy Adams of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, The Gateway Cos., in the transaction. Hathaway and Lynx Capital, both based in Atlanta, acquired the property.