REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Secures $25.4M in Refinancing for Corporate Center in Palm Beach County

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Southeast

Corporate Center

The Corporate Center building serves as the corporate headquarters for Garden of Life - Nestle, Olympus Insurance and The Weiss Group.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has secured a $25.4 million loan to refinance Corporate Center at the Gardens located in Palm Beach Gardens.

Jason Hochman, Mike Ciadella and Ron Granite of Cushman & Wakefield secured the new long-term, non-recourse loan through BankUnited on behalf of the owners, Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners and Breakers Capital Partners. Gavin Loughlin and John Litan at Greenberg Traurig served as Alchemy-ABR-BCP’s legal counsel in the refinancing.

Located at 4200-4400 Northcorp Parkway, the 114,123-square-foot Corporate Center at the Gardens has been nearly 100 percent occupied since Alchemy-ABR-BCP’s acquisition. The building serves as the corporate headquarters for Garden of Life – Nestle, Olympus Insurance and The Weiss Group. Additionally, the property is the only South Florida location for Oxford Global Resources.

Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners, based in New York City, is a fully integrated real estate investment and development company.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  