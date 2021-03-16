Cushman & Wakefield Secures $25.4M in Refinancing for Corporate Center in Palm Beach County

The Corporate Center building serves as the corporate headquarters for Garden of Life - Nestle, Olympus Insurance and The Weiss Group.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has secured a $25.4 million loan to refinance Corporate Center at the Gardens located in Palm Beach Gardens.

Jason Hochman, Mike Ciadella and Ron Granite of Cushman & Wakefield secured the new long-term, non-recourse loan through BankUnited on behalf of the owners, Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners and Breakers Capital Partners. Gavin Loughlin and John Litan at Greenberg Traurig served as Alchemy-ABR-BCP’s legal counsel in the refinancing.

Located at 4200-4400 Northcorp Parkway, the 114,123-square-foot Corporate Center at the Gardens has been nearly 100 percent occupied since Alchemy-ABR-BCP’s acquisition. The building serves as the corporate headquarters for Garden of Life – Nestle, Olympus Insurance and The Weiss Group. Additionally, the property is the only South Florida location for Oxford Global Resources.

Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners, based in New York City, is a fully integrated real estate investment and development company.