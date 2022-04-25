REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Secures 26,000 SF Office Lease for Design Firm in Baltimore

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Maryland, Office, Southeast

BALTIMORE — Cushman & Wakefield has secured a new 26,000-square-foot office lease in Baltimore for Design Collective, a locally based architecture and design firm. The firm will relocate from its current location in The Power Plant at 601 East P. St. to 100 E. Pratt St.

The new office location offers a David & Dad’s Café Express, Starbucks, fitness center, concierge service and outdoor seating.

Bronwyn LeGette and David Downey of Cushman & Wakefield represented Design Collective in the transaction. Linn Worthington of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Vision Properties.

