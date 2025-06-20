Cushman & Wakefield Secures $28.7M in Bridge Financing for Manassas Mall in Northern Virginia

MANASSAS, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield has secured $28.7 million in bridge financing for Manassas Mall, a 941,574-square-foot shopping mall located in Manassas, roughly 31 miles southwest of Washington, D.C. Miami-based Lionheart Capital was the borrower. Robert Kaplan and Mark Rutherford of Cushman & Wakefield’s Miami office, along with Michael Zelin, Bindi Shah and Ryan McMahon of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office, represented Lionheart Capital in the transaction.

Originally developed in 1972, Manassas Mall was expanded in 1988 and renovated in 2016. The mall features more than 80 retailers, including Macy’s, JCPenney, Sears, Target, Walmart, H&M, American Eagle Outfitters and Old Navy, as well as a movie theater and arcade. Lionheart Capital has owned Manassas Mall since 2020. Spinoso Real Estate Group manages the mall.