Cushman & Wakefield Secures 31,569 SF Office Lease in Canton, Massachusetts

CANTON, MASS. — Cushman & Wakefield has secured a 31,569-square-foot office lease in Canton, a southern suburb of Boston. The tenant, Sick Inc., a provider of sensors and automated devices for industrial applications, is relocating from nearby Stoughton to the 262,000-square-foot building at 150 Royall St. George O’Connor of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Pete Whoriskey and Rachel Igoe, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the landlord, Jumbo Capital.