Cushman & Wakefield Secures $33.8M in Financing for Two Harbour Place Office Building in Downtown Tampa

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Office, Southeast

Two Harbour Place

Two Harbour Place is a Class A office building located in downtown Tampa.

TAMPA, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has secured $33.8 million in financing for Two Harbour Place, a Class A office building located in downtown Tampa. Cushman & Wakefield also arranged the sale for the property.

Mike Davis, Rick Brugge, Rick Colon, Zachary Eicholtz and Dominic Montazemi of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a joint venture between CP Group and CenterSquare Investment Management, in the transaction. Farley White Interests, a Boston-based commercial real estate owner, acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Jason Hochman, Brian Linnihan, Mike Ryan and Ron Granite of Cushman & Wakefield secured the long-term, fixed-rate acquisition loan through Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.

Located at 302 Knights Run Avenue, the 12-story building was 92 percent leased at the time of sale. Property amenities include 3.7 per 1,000-square-foot parking ratio via an attached structured garage, as well as an onsite coffeehouse, concierge services, a full-time day porter, auto detailing and dry-cleaning pick-up and delivery.

CP Group, formerly Crocker Partners, is a Boca Raton, Fla.-based owner, operator and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. CenterSquare is a global investment manager based in Philadelphia.

